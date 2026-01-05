North Carolina Teacher Fatally Beaten by Alleged Intruder While on 911 Call

Zoe Welsh, a teacher at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Ravenscroft School, was attacked and fatally beaten while on the phone with 911 Saturday morning in her home.

6ABC reported that police went to Welsh’s home just after 6:30 a.m. and discovered she had been “critically injured.” CBS 17 noted that Welsh had “severe injuries to her head.”

Officers immediately rendered aid and Welsh was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Thirty-six-year-old Ryan Camacho was located in the area by police, arrested, and charged with murder and felony breaking and entering.

Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce released a statement following Welsh’s death:

I am deeply heartbroken for this mother, friend and mentor to many in our community, and for the unimaginable trauma her family must endure. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ms. Welsh’s family during this incredibly difficult time. Whenever there is a loss of life in our community, it affects us all. As a department, we share in the sadness of this loss. The arrest of the suspect sends a strong message that criminal acts will not be tolerated in the City of Raleigh.

Welsh was 41 years of age.

