Gov. Tim Walz Intimates Protesting ICE Is ‘a Patriotic Duty’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) intimated during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that protesting ICE is “a patriotic duty at this point in time.”

The AP aired the presser in which Walz said, without context, “This morning we learned that an ICE officer shot and killed someone in Minneapolis. My deepest condolences to the family, to the loved ones, who had to learn about — to learn about this tragic event on national television.”

He did not mention that the woman who was shot allegedly drove her vehicle into an ICE agent during the incident in which Homeland Security said she “weaponized her vehicle.”

Walz then claimed Trump does not care about Minnesota and said, “There is nothing more important than Minnesotans’ safety.”

While interacting with reporters, Walz said, “The desire to get out and protest and to speak up to this administration of how wrong this is, that is a patriotic duty at this point in time.”

President Trump also addressed the ICE-involved shooting, saying it appeared to have been “in self-defense” and noting that the “Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis.”

The White House responded to the post-shooting criticism of ICE by posting to X, “We stand with the brave men and women of ICE and law enforcement who risk everything to keep our communities safe.”

