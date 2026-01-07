President Trump commented on the ICE agent fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis, saying the incident appeared to be “self-defense” and warning that the “radical left” is threatening agents.

Breitbart News reported that the incident occurred after a woman allegedly drove her vehicle into an ICE agent in the street, with the agent shooting to stop her as a result.

Homeland Security posted about the incident on X, writing, “Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism. An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) responded to the incident initially with an X post, claiming ICE was “causing chaos” and demanding that ICE personnel “leave the city immediately.”

He then held a presser in which he demanded ICE “get the f*ck out of Minneapolis.”

Rep. Rashida Tliab (D) responded by posting a call to “abolish ICE now.”

President Trump used a Social Truth post to note that the shooting appeared to have been “in self-defense.”

He addressed the ICE agent allegedly being attacked, writing, “Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”

Later in the post, Trump wrote, “…the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!”