Vice President JD Vance responded to attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after Wednesday’s shooting by standing strong and pledging, “We’re going to work even harder to enforce the law.”

He used an X post to assure ICE agents that the Trump administration has their backs.

Vance posted:

Vance’s Wednesday night post came on a day in which an ICE agent shot and killed a woman who allegedly drove her vehicle into him in Minneapolis.

The shooting was followed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) calling for ICE to be abolished, Minneapolis’ Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey telling ICE to “get the f*ck out of Minneapolis,” and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) intimating that protesting ICE is “a patriotic duty at this point in time.”

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller echoed Homeland Security by labeling the incident in which the vehicle was allegedly driven into the ICE agent as “domestic terrorism.” Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) rejected Miller’s description and claimed the incident would not have been “domestic terrorism” even if the agent had been run over.

