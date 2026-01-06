War on Cops: 347 Officers Shot in Line of Duty in 2025

Data released by the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) shows that 347 police officers were shot in the line of duty during 2025.

While the vast majority of the wounded officers survived being shot, 45 of them succumbed to their wounds.

Among the 45 deceased officers, FOP data shows 22 of them were killed in “ambush-style attacks.”

There was a total of “67 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement officers…[in 2025] which resulted in 90 officers shot,” with an aforementioned 22 of those officers dying.

FOP commented on the war on cops: “Many will often look at this data and just see numbers, but we MUST remember that they represent heroes—fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters. This scale of violence against our officers is horrifying and simply unsustainable,” FOP said. “It is no wonder that our profession continues to face a recruitment and retention crisis. What father or mother would want their child to become an officer knowing the dangers they face every day?”

FOP’s press release added, “There is an epidemic of violence against law enforcement officers. It is incumbent upon our elected officials and community leaders to speak out and support our heroes by acting against the violence that targets our law enforcement officers. The current status quo is simply unacceptable.”

