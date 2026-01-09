CZ P-10 C Ported 9mm: Built to Perform (and to Last)

The CZ P-10 C ported pistol delivered great accuracy and functioned flawlessly as we fed it over 400 rounds of 9mm full metal jacket and hollow point ammunition.

The aggressive grip and ambidextrous memory pads, combined with the heavier barrel, built-in compensator, and short reset trigger, all contribute to a shooting experience that delivers satisfaction.

And…the P-10 C ported has ambidextrous slide forward levers, a light rail below the barrel, and deep, non-slip serrations along the front and rear sides of the slide. Moreover, the slide has serrations on top of it too, so wet or muddy hands can find a sure grip to pull the slide and and get the pistol into battery under duress.

The deep serrations are a massive improvement over the shallower ones that CZ was putting on some of their slides just a few years ago. In 2020 Breitbart News reviewed the CZ P-09, which was deadly accurate, but wet hands had trouble finding enough purchase to bring the slide back to get the pistol into battery. (Full Disclosure: Breitbart News spoke with a member of CZ’s marketing team about the depth of their pistol serrations in late 2024/early 2025 and were told serration improvement was a focus. They certainly followed through.)

The porting on the pistol helps keeps the gun flatter as you burn through boxes of ammo at the range, and that is always a plus.

Also, the P-10 C ported comes optics-ready, so we shot our first 200 rounds via the factory-fixed sight configuration, then added a Holosun 507K X2 red/green dot for the following 200+ rounds. The gun was a pleasure both ways, but we enjoyed it most with the Holosun on top.

We carried the P-10 C ported concealed and open carry over the course of the review period. We used a Galco Corvus holster with an optics cut and carried it comfortably with factory sights and with the red/green dot attached.

How durable is the P-10 C pistol platform? Durable enough that the German Army recently selected the pistol platform for their new sidearm. The P-10 C optic-ready pistols manufactured for Germany will carry a P-13 designation.

