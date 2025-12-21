German Army Awards Contract for CZ P-13 9mm Pistol

The German Army this week awarded a contract for CZ P-13 9mm pistols, selecting the handgun to serve as the army’s new sidearm.

CZ CEO and chairman of the board, Jan Zajic, said, “We are honored that the German Bundeswehr has chosen CZ as its partner. Our success in this rearmament tender is one of the most significant achievements in CZ’s modern history. It clearly confirms the outstanding reputation our firearms have earned through active deployment in real combat conditions. We look forward to a long-term cooperation with the Bundeswehr and to fulfilling all its requirements in line with the contract.”

The P13 is based on the striker-fired CZ P-10 C OR (Optics Ready) pistol, which is renowned for its durability. The sidearm will be manufactured with Flat Dark Earth (FDE) finish.

The move comes as Germany continues to look at ways to boost its military efficiency and readiness in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

CZ’s website noted: “CZ is a leading European manufacturer of firearms for military, law enforcement, and commercial customers, with a tradition dating back to 1936. CZ products are exported to nearly 100 countries worldwide. Through close cooperation with experts and elite military and police units, CZ develops its firearms to meet the evolving needs of modern military and law enforcement forces.”

