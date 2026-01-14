Fisk University Basketball Player Shot, Killed on Nashville Highway

Twenty-year-old Fisk University basketball player Andre Bell was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle on a Nashville highway Sunday around 8 p.m.

The New York Post reported Bell was riding in a Nissan Sentra with two friends when a dark sedan came along beside them and shots were fired.

The two friends were trying to ascertain what was happening and realized Bell had been shot. At that point they slowed down and spun the Sentra around, only to “collide with a red truck.”

News Channel 5 Nashville pointed out that Bell was shot in the head. MSMV 4 noted that he was first reported as “critically wounded” before succumbing to his wounds.

Bell’s former teammate and team captain Michael Ashley said, “I couldn’t believe it. I was like, not Dre… not Andre Bell.”

Ashley added, “He was the quiet person, but everybody needs a quiet guy on their team, because then that’s how you know that they’re listening to you. That means they mostly care about you and everything like that.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.