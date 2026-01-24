Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino held a press conference in which he stressed, “We will not allow violence against our law enforcement officers.”

The presser aired live on FOX News, and Bovino emphasized the need for “state and local help–state and local law enforcement–to help us coordinate to get violent criminals off the streets.”

He added, “Mayor Frey and [Minneapolis Police] Chief O’Hara, just a few minutes ago, did the opposite of that by omitting the fact that the suspect had a gun and magazines full of ammunition. In what looks like a situation where…an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

Bovino reminded reporters of the position taken by himself, President Trump, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, and others, saying, “If you obstruct a law enforcement officer or assault a law enforcement officer you are in violation of the law and will be arrested.”

