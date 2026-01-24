More Protests in Minneapolis After Federal Officers Shoot Armed Man

FOX News reported live that more protests are erupting in Minneapolis after federal officers shot an armed man on Saturday.

Details on what led to the shooting are scant, but the New York Times noted that Gov. Tim Walz (D) reacted by calling the incident “sickening,” adding, “Minnesota has had it.”

According to the AP, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin indicated the man who was shot “had a firearm with two magazines.”

Breitbart News reported that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and fatally wounded Renee Good on January 7, 2026, in Minneapolis after she allegedly drove her vehicle into him.

The shooting of Good was followed by calls for protesters to arm themselves, including one protester who said, “We have to show up with guns and end this.”

