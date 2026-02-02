Alleged Burglar Hospitalized After Confrontation with Armed Homeowner

A burglar was hospitalized Friday morning after being confronted and shot by a 56-year-old Wichita, Kansas, homeowner.

KWCH reported that officers responded to the scene about 4:45 a.m. Once there, they found a 40-year-old alleged burglar with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers say the man allegedly entered the home to burglarize it. “He was a confrontation with the homeowner” and was then shot.

The Wichita Eagle noted that the 40-year-old was transported to the hospital “in serious but stable condition.”

Also on Friday morning, but in Texas, a female homeowner took away an alleged intruder’s gun and shot him with it. The wounded suspect was “transported to Dell Seton in critical condition.”

