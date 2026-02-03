U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro posted a video on Tuesday stressing that she is a gun owner and noting that responsible gun owners will not have a problem with her.

Her video comes the day after she told FOX News, “If you bring a gun into the District, you mark my words, you’re going to jail. I don’t care if you have a license in another district and I don’t care if you’re a law-abiding gun owner somewhere else.”

Pirro added, “You bring a gun into this District count on going to jail and hope you get the gun back.”

She posted clarifying comments to X this morning, stressing her “proud” support of the Second Amendment and making clear her focus is on people “unlawfully carrying guns” in the District.

Pirro then posted a video in which she stressed that the goal, which she shares with President Trump, of “taking guns out of the hands of criminals.”

“You’re responsible, you follow the laws, you’re not gonna have a problem with me,” Pirro concluded.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche also posted to X on Tuesday, making clear that “this Administration and Department of Justice will fiercely protect Second Amendment rights.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.