Alleged Intruder Dies at Scene After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged intruder died at the scene early Friday after a Harrodsburg, Kentucky, homeowner opened fire on him.

Officers were dispatched to the residence around 5:00 a.m., WKYT noted.

LEX18 reported that Mercer County Deputy Coroner Dan Eades identified the deceased suspect as 36-year-old Daniel Hyatt.

Responding officers found Hyatt suffering from a gunshot wound and “performed life-saving measures,” but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Lexington Herald-Leader pointed out that “police described the shooting as an isolated incident, and said there is no threat to the public.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.