Today: New Mexico House Holding Hearing on Semiautomatic Firearm Ban

The New Mexico House is holding a hearing Wednesday on SB 17, the bill that bans America’s most popular rifle as well as numerous semiautomatic shotguns and pistols.

Breitbart News reported that the New Mexico Senate passed SB 17 on Saturday by a vote of 22-17, with Democrats carrying the day. The bill not only targets semiautomatic firearms but also contains new restrictions and requirements for licensed firearms dealers.

Many of the new regulations for licensed gun dealers are framed under “security requirements,” such as:

…Site hardening, including locks on doors and windows and other features. Features shall be designed to prevent unauthorized entry, which may include bars or grates, security screens and commercial-grade metal doors; installation and use of video surveillance systems, including video recording devices at each point of sale and each entrance and exit to the premises, which shall be recorded from both the indoor and outdoor vantage point, and the dealer shall maintain such recordings for a period of not less than two years; and other reasonable requirements, as determined by the department and the attorney general, to reduce the risk of burglaries at dealers’ premises and the theft of firearms in shipment to and from dealers’ premises.

The Firearms Policy Coalition noted that New Mexico House hearing on SB 17 is at 1:30 p.m. local time.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.