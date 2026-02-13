Stealth Additive Works SHIV 2.5 Ounce Titanium Suppressor

The Stealth Additive Works SHIV 9mm suppressor is a 3D printed, direct thread hearing protection device weighing in at a mere 2.5 ounces.

In addition to the light weight, the SHIV is extremely compact, measuring 1.3 inches in width and 3.7 inches in length — and it does not require a booster.

The size and weight make the suppressor easy to transport so it is ready to go when range time rolls around:

We put the SHIV on a Palmetto State Armory full-size Dagger pistol and put about 400 rounds through it. The pistol cycled perfectly with the SHIV attached and any impact on the point of impact (POI) was negligible.

The SHIV became warm to the touch after a couple of magazines and became hot to the touch by the time we were numerous magazines deep. None of that is uncommon with suppressors and we actually anticipated it would get hot more quickly than it did (because of the diminutive size and weight). If anything, what stood out to us regarding heat was how fast the SHIV began to cool after being placed in the breeze on the range table.

The SHIV is printed with Grade 5 Titanium, then Cerakote is used to make it black, FDE, or Metallic (whichever the consumer prefers).

The MSRP on the SHIV is $559.00, a great price which is even better when one remembers there is no longer a $200 NFA on top of it.

