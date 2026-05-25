Memorial Day Tributes Pour In: ‘They Fought the Good Fight’

Memorial Day tributes poured in across social media on the solemn day, as Americans across the nation honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid tribute to those who sacrificed everything in the pursuit of freedom, reminding Americans that it is particularly important to remember as the nation gears up to celebrate its 250th anniversary while pointing to the vision of the founding fathers.

“Americans who have given what Abraham Lincoln called ‘the last full measure of devotion’ occupy a special place in our nation’s history,” he wrote.

“As we commemorate America 250 by celebrating the birth of freedom represented by the Declaration of Independence, it is important to point out that not a single Founding Father believed either the Declaration or the Constitution (created in the decade following the American Revolution) guaranteed the perpetuation of a free society,” he explained.

“They all understood that creating a framework for a republican form of government was necessary but not sufficient to ensure the preservation of individual liberty. The American experiment would require hard work — and each generation of Americans would have to do its part when freedom was at risk,” DeSantis said, explaining that no one has given more to the American experiment than those honored on Memorial Day.

“Without their sacrifice, the preservation of a constitutional system would be impossible — and there would not be a celebration for America 250,” the Sunshine State governor said. “They fought the good fight, they finished the race, they kept the faith. And we will be forever in their debt.”

“Memorial Day isn’t about cookouts or beach days. It’s about the Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice so the rest of us could live free,” Freedom 250 said, sharing a video showing “what the day is really about.”

The Trump White House reminded Americans that Memorial Day serves as a “solemn reminder that freedom is never free.”

“Today, we honor the brave American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” it said. “We remember our fallen warriors, pray for their loved ones and Gold Star Families, and give thanks for those who gave everything. God Bless America. ”

FBI Director Kash Patel said, “Wishing all of you a blessed Memorial Day honoring and remembering America’s warriors who did not make it home. Never forget — we are the land of the free because of the brave.”

“On this Memorial Day, we honor the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country. We are forever grateful,” Vice President JD Vance said as more tributes poured in across social media: