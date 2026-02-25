Minnesota GOP Stand Their Ground, Stop Democrat Semiautomatic Firearm Ban in Committee

The proposed ban on AR-15 and numerous other semiautomatic rifles and pistols failed to pass in a Minnesota House Committee Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 9 reported that the ban failed on a 10-10 vote.

In previous days, Breitbart News pointed out the ban would prohibit the ownership and transfer of AR-15s and other semiautomatic rifles and pistols. The ban went so far as to ban the mere possession of a Colt AR-15 and other specifically listed rifles and pistols.

Breitbart News noted that the ban contained a grandfather clause, allowing current owners of prohibited firearms to keep them by obtaining a “certificate of ownership” and consenting to store the semiautomatic firearms in a certain way inside the home. Those who held onto grandfathered semiautos would also consent to allowing law enforcement to enter homes to check compliance with semiautomatic gun storage requirements.

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus zeroed in on the gun storage compliance checks, writing, “It requires you to submit to warrantless police inspections of your home to keep what you own. Because nothing says ‘public safety’ like armed raids to check your gun safe.”

The National Association for Gun Rights applauded the ban’s failure in committee and made clear they will fight any attempt to sneak the gun control across the finish line via other pieces of legislation: “[The] unconstitutional attacks on the 2nd Amendment were shut down in committee, and we commit to continuing to shutdown any attempt… to sneak them into other bills.”

