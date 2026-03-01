Illinois law enforcement personnel, including a SWAT team, issued a “shelter-in-place” order Thursday as they entered the residence of a man who allegedly possessed 38 rounds of ammo without a Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.

The Lake & McHenry County Scanner reported that the 38 rounds were a combination of long gun and handgun ammo.

The SWAT team, together with other members of law enforcement, entered the home of 20-year-old Joel Fernandez in the village of Lake in the Hills at 9:50 a.m. Thereafter, Fernandez was taken into custody and “charged with four counts of possessing ammunition without a valid FOID card, a Class A misdemeanor.”

Just under an hour after entering the house, law enforcement ended the shelter-in-place.

NBC Chicago quoted a 10:45 a.m. social media post from police, which said, “There is no longer a threat to public safety. Thank you for your cooperation in this law enforcement matter.”

