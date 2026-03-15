Merkel Blasted for Calling on Migrants to Vote Against Populist AfD Party

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has drawn criticism for calling on migrants in Germany to vote against the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Merkel, who served as the architect of the European Migrant Crisis in 2015, when she unilaterally decided to open the EU’s borders to unprecedented waves of foreigners from the Middle East and Africa, resulting in dramatic demographic transformations in her country and across the continent, appears to have let the cat out of the bag as to her motivation for doing so.

In an interview with establishment journalist Jagoda Marinić for Hesse Broadcasting earlier this month, Merkel openly called on the migrant population of Germany — many of whom she personally allowed into the country — to vote against the political right and vote against the AfD.

“I would like people with a migration background… or with a migration history… we join forces with those who do not make common cause with the AfD.”

“I wish everyone would stand together against this party. And we do not split ourselves as a political center, I say, onto those who have a migration history and those who have none. Because then our country would become weaker against the AfD,” she continued.

“Whether a German citizen has been a German citizen for two years or for four days or the entire family for three generations, it doesn’t matter. We are the German people… We must also stick together when we have to take action against people who have completely different ideas about our future.”

The comments drew strong rebuke from AfD leader Alice Weidel, whose party currently stands as the country’s largest single party and only trails the so-called “Union” of the Christian Democrats (CDU) — the supposed centre-right party formerly led by Merkel — and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) by a margin of 26 to 24 per cent in the latest polling.

Responding to the former chancellor, Weidel said on Saturday: “Merkel has inflicted severe damage on Germany. In addition to the ruin of our energy infrastructure and the open borders for everyone from all over the world, she is now calling on naturalized ‘people with a migration background’ not to vote for the AfD.”

Anti-mass migration activist Naomi Seibt, who has sought asylum in the United States for fear of political persecution in Germany for her right-wing views, said of the Merkel interview: “The snake says the quiet part out loud.”

“She knows that the AfD is the MOST POPULAR party in Germany. She calls on migrants in Germany to stand together with German leftists,” Seibt said.

“She imported voters to KILL THE RIGHT (literally, judging by crime statistics),” the activist quipped.

Despite her myriad failures in office, including sparking the migrant crisis, depleting Germany’s military, eroding its industrial base with trade deals with Communist China, and rashly deciding to scrap the nation’s nuclear fleet — a move that even her former acolyte EU cheif Ursula von der Leyen admits was a mistake — Merkel was recently awarded with an “order of merit” from the European Union.

She received the award on Tuesday for her “significant contributions to European integration and European values.”