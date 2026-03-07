Chicago: Concealed Carry Permit Holder Shoots Alleged Intruder

A concealed carry permit holder shot and wounded an alleged intruder in Chicago Saturday around 2:40 a.m.

ABC 7 reported that the homeowner confronted a 59-year-old man who was allegedly “breaking into a garage.” At some point during the confrontation the homeowner drew a gun and shot the alleged intruder in the leg.

The homeowner is a licensed concealed carrier.

FOX 32 noted that the alleged intruder was transported to a hospital to have his wound treated, and WGN 9 pointed out he is “in good condition.”

The identity of the alleged intruder has not been released, but charges against him are pending.

