Gunman Dead, Two People Injured in Old Dominion U. Attack

A gunman is dead and two people are injured after an attack just before 11:00 a.m. Thursday in an Old Dominion University business school building in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Cumberland Times-News/AP reported the two injured persons were transported to a hospital.

WAVY reported that an alert was sent to students: “O.D.U. Urgent Alert: Active threat reported at Constant Hall. Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid area.”

ODU sophomore Logan Hayes was taking a test when the alert went out and heard the attack occur. He said, “I heard about a multitude of gunshots go off and people just screaming.”

There is no word yet on type of gun used nor on how the gunman died.

