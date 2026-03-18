Las Vegas Sheriff Defies Judge, Refuses to Release Repeat Offender

Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill is defying a Justice Court judge’s order to release Joshua Sanchez-Lopez, a repeat offender who has been arrested 35 times.

News3LV reported that Sanchez-Lopez is currently “accused of grand larceny of a car.” Judge Eric Goodman ordered his release but Sheriff McMahill and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) “filed an emergency motion to stay the order.”

Attorneys for the LVMPD have now filed with the Nevada Supreme Court asking them to intervene to prevent Sanchez-Lopez’s release.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) voiced support for the LVMPD’s efforts:

The Daily Mail noted that Sanchez-Lopez’s criminal history includes “prison time for drug and involuntary manslaughter charges.”

Mike Dickerson, the assistant counsel for the LVMPD, said, “We have to take a look at [this] and say, ‘Is this somebody who our electronic supervision program can monitor safely in the community?'”

He added, “This is an issue of public safety.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.