Illinois State Rep. Anne Stava (D) is pushing legislation to require all ammunition sold, given, or possessed in Illinois to be serialized.

The legislation is HB 4414 and it is scheduled to have a hearing in the Judiciary’s Criminal Committee on March 24, 2026.

The summary text of HB 4414 says: “[This bill] provides that beginning January 1, 2027, all handgun ammunition that is manufactured, imported into the State for sale or personal use, kept for sale, offered or exposed for sale, sold, given, lent, or possessed shall be serialized.”

Moreover, HB 4414 has a built-in registry requirement for all serialized ammunition, and that registry is be maintained by the Illinois State Police.

The bill says, “…beginning January 1, 2027, the Illinois State Police shall maintain a centralized registry of all reports of handgun ammunition transactions reported to the Illinois State Police in a manner prescribed by the Illinois State Police.”

The National Association for Gun Rights blasted the ammo serialization gun control push, noting, “HB 4414 relies on the debunked concept of microstamping to mandate serialization of all ammunition manufactured, owned, sold, or even lent within the state. People caught with ‘un-serialized ammo’ face misdemeanors and seizure. They claim it will help ‘solve crime,’ but in reality it mirrors failed policies in other states that relied on the same flawed science.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.