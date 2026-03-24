An alleged intruder is in critical condition after kicking in the door to a Houston, Texas, home Monday night and being shot numerous times by the homeowner.

ABC 13 reported two people were running down the road, one wearing a mask and the other bleeding from the head. The bleeding man eventually kicked in the door to a home and the homeowner shot him.

Click2Houston noted that police are unsure if the man who was bleeding was trying to flee from an assault or some other incident. He was allegedly “going door to door, knocking and trying to get help” prior to forcing entry and being shot.

Houston Police Department Lt. J.P. Harlicka said, “Either he was shot or hit in the head with something or assaulted or something, but he had blood on his head. He went to several doors knocking.”

The second man, who was “wearing a black hoodie, jumpsuit, and mask, ran away” and has yet to be found.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.