Michigan Democrats have a gun control legislation package that includes a ban on magazines holding more than ten rounds, a three-day waiting period for gun purchases, and an increased minimum firearm purchase age, among other things.

The MidWesterner reported the controls are being “pushed by gun control groups like Giffords and Everytown for Gun Safety.”

The age increase for gun purchases would be 21 years and, in addition to a waiting period, pre-purchase certification would be acquired via a mandated firearms course.

Michigan Public Radio noted state Democrats are also pushing a ban on bump stocks.

Great Lakes Gun Rights responded to the gun control push by reposting Heather Dow’s comments: “The Lansing lefties want to take more of your second amendment rights away. They’ve proposed banning bump stocks and magazines with more than ten rounds, mandating firearm courses, and raising the firearm purchasing age to 21. Call your lefty legislators and tell them to stop Californiaing my Michigan.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.