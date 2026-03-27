Secret Service Agent on Jill Biden’s Detail Accidentally Shoots Self in the Leg

A U.S. Secret Service agent on former first lady Jill Biden’s protective detail accidentally shot their own leg at the Philadelphia International Airport just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.

CNN reported that the wound is non-life-threatening.

In a statement, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, “An on-duty U.S. Secret Service Special Agent suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport during a protective assignment.”

ABC News noted that Jill Biden was not in the area where the negligent discharge occurred. CBS News claimed the discharge occurred as the agent sat “in an unmarked Chevrolet SUV near the 1 PIA Way access point and the Pennsylvania Tower.”

The agent was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.