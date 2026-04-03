Officer in Critical Condition After Suspect Opens Fire

A Greensboro, Alabama, police officer was shot Thursday night during a traffic stop and the suspect was also injured.
Details on the incident are scant, but ABC 33/40 reported the incident occurred during a situation in which the officer had the suspect’s vehicle stopped.
WBRC noted that a cellphone video shows an officer running from the car where he had just been shot or was taking fire. The officer was shot at least once and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
WVTM 13 pointed out that Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden indicated the suspect was also shot, but he did not say whether the wounded officer returned fire or if another officer shot the suspect. The condition of the wounded suspect was not released.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.