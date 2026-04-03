Officer in Critical Condition After Suspect Opens Fire

A Greensboro, Alabama, police officer was shot Thursday night during a traffic stop and the suspect was also injured.

Details on the incident are scant, but ABC 33/40 reported the incident occurred during a situation in which the officer had the suspect’s vehicle stopped.

WBRC noted that a cellphone video shows an officer running from the car where he had just been shot or was taking fire. The officer was shot at least once and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WVTM 13 pointed out that Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden indicated the suspect was also shot, but he did not say whether the wounded officer returned fire or if another officer shot the suspect. The condition of the wounded suspect was not released.