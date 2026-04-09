Shot Rings Out, Crowds Run After ‘Mass of Teens’ Takes Over Pier

Crowds ran after a shot rang out when a “mass of teens” gathered near Georgia’s Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion area Saturday night, according to the New York Post.

Police described the gathering as an “unpermitted, pop-up event” that occurred around 6:30 p.m. WTOC noted that “hundreds of people” were gathered until at least one gunshot rang out.

WSAV spoke to spring breaker Nate Mullin, who was fishing off the pier when the incident occurred.

He said, “All of the sudden we see a bunch of people running and hear gunshots. Then we see all of these cops all of a sudden coming onto the pavilion, and it was just a big group of people running off.”

The shot is believed to have been fired from the beach under the pier and police are seeking “two individuals…[who were] seen emerging from the darkness beneath the pier and pavilion near the end of the footage.”

The Tybee Island Police Department has the incident under investigation and posted to Facebook: “If you know who these…[two] individuals are, or if one of them is YOU, it is important to contact Detective Sam Stuber at (912)786-5600.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.