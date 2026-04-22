Virginia Democrat Senators Push Limit on Number of Allowable Handgun Purchases

Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) are pushing gun control legislation that includes limiting law-abiding citizens to one handgun purchase a month.

The legislation is titled, the “Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act of 2026.”

In addition to the limits on month handgun purchases, the bill institutes universal background checks, bans numerous semiautomatic centerfire rifles and pistols — under the guise of banning “assault weapons” — and bans numerous semiautomatic shotguns as well.

Kaine and Warner’s legislation also sets forth a national red flag law, which explicitly includes ex parte confiscatory measures, and places a burden on firearm owners of reporting lost or stolen firearms within 48 hours.

The legislation also contains gun storage requirements, expands the prohibited possessors’ list, and bans any regulatory actions related to items that Democrats describe as “ghost guns.”

Kaine and Warner claim their myriad gun controls would lessen gun violence, however, Ammoland noted, “In reality, the requirements outlined in their announcement would literally turn the right to keep and bear arms into a government-regulated privilege. The only thing missing is a permit-to-purchase restriction, a nasty mandate which Democrats lately have embraced in Colorado and Washington.”

Ammoland added, “It translates into an open declaration by Democrats that their party’s war on the Second Amendment has entered a new phase in which they’re not even trying to disguise their intentions.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.