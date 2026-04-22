Judge Orders ICE to Release Family of Egyptian Suspect in Colorado Firebombing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A federal judge has ordered the release of the six-member family of Mohamed Sabri Soliman, an Egyptian national who is currently facing 184 criminal charges related to a firebomb attack that killed one in Boulder, Colorado. The ruling by Federal District Judge Fred Biery orders ICE to release the family members who have been detained in Dilley, Texas since June 2025.

The family of six, that includes Hayam Salah Alsaid Ahmed El Gamal, the 41-year-old Egyptian citizen married to Soliman, two minor sons, and three minor daughters. All are Egyptian citizens who first came to the United States in August 2022. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), they were granted entry until February 26, 2023, after Soliman filed for asylum, listing the six-member family as his dependents in Denver, Colorado.

The White House signaled the removal of the family would be a speedy process in a social media post on X shortly after the family’s detention. The post carried the simple message, “Six One-Way Tickets for Mohamed’s Wife and Five Kids. Final Boarding Call Coming Soon.”

According to a statement by DHS, Soliman was admitted during the Biden administration on a valid visa but failed to exit the United States and overstayed the visa violating the conditions of his admission. The family was initially detained for removal from the United States after Soliman was arrested for viciously attacking a peaceful group of people during a weekly solidarity march in support of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

According to an FBI statement, witnessed say Soliman attacked the group with a makeshift flame thrower and an incendiary device as he shouted “Free Palestine. Eight victims were injured in the attack including four women and four men who were taken to Denver hospitals after the incident. One victim later died of injuries sustained during the terrorist attack. Soliman has pleaded not guilty of more than 180 state and federal crimes related to the attack.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Biery, an Obama appointed judge, upheld an earlier decision reached last week by U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Chestney who ruled against ICE in the family’s habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Hayam El Gamal, Soliman’s wife in an arranged marriage.

In a social media post on X, the family’s attorney Eric Lee posted a brief statement on Monday that read, “A federal court ordered the El Gamal family released today, holding their detention violated the constitution. They’re still detained. Release the El Gamal family immediately!”

In June 2025, Breitbart News reported that the Egyptian national declared that “Allah is greater” than Zionists and America in a manifesto found after the attack in Boulder.

The article written by Joshua Klein reports:

“Allah is greater than anything. Allah is greater than the Zionists, Allah is greater than America and its weapons, Allah is greater than the F-35 planes, Allah is greater than everything else,” Soliman states in the footage that appears to have been self-filmed while driving. His anti-American rhetoric escalates as he questions why people fear earthly powers over what he perceives as divine authority. “So why do we fear those who are inferior to Allah rather than fear Allah Himself?” he asked.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.