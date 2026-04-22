Teacher’s Aide Charged with Sexual Conduct with Student, 15, Sent Him Her Positive Pregnancy Test

An Arizona school aide is scheduled for a hearing this week on charges she had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student during which she sent him her positive pregnancy test and discussed how they could force a “miscarriage.”

Jessenia Rodriguez, 22, has been charged with four counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, according to Maricopa County Superior Court records.

The investigation into Rodriguez started when the Sun Valley Academy student’s stepmother heard a rumor and other parents encouraged her to look through the boy’s phone, according to court documents reviewed by multiple local news outlets.

There, she discovered evidence of a sexual relationship, according to police, who were alerted on March 31.

When investigators interviewed the young teen, he said the relationship started when the two “flirted during recess and exchanged phone numbers,” People said. The relationship deepened with Face Time calls, one apparently with the aide’s child in the room, police said.

ABC15 noted the aide was tasked with supervising students during recess.

The first time they had sex was at his Avondale home. He brought a Plan B early abortion pill with him, police reportedly said, but apparently she didn’t use it.

When she sent him photos of her positive pregnancy test two weeks later, the pair talked about having “rough intercourse” that could “cause a miscarriage,” court records showed.

Police also say they found messages from the boy asking someone he called “Nina” about how a woman he was involved with could get an abortion; “Nina” offered to drive the woman to an abortion clinic, AZFamily.com reported.

Their sexual relationship continued, according to the charges, but none of the encounters occurred on the property of the K-8 charter school in Phoenix.

According to AZ Family news outlet:

After the interview, the court documents said the teen called Rodriguez while police listened and told her his parents found out and that they were mad. She reportedly denied having sex with him and said she felt like she was being “set up,” police said. After looking through his phone, police said they found dozens of images and messages they tagged as evidence, including text conversations where Rodriguez sent photos of pregnancy tests and discussed getting an abortion.

Rodriquez, however, had reportedly been adamant about wanting to have the encounters, according to court documents. She allegedly told the teen she was “craving” him and described a sexual dream, while telling him to keep their affair secret or she could get in trouble.

Police arrested Rodriguez last week, booking her on a total of five counts. Her bond was set at $100,00o. She faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Friday.

As Breitbart news has reported, so-called “educator sexual misconduct” comes in a variety of forms, not only involving teachers, but regular employees, school aides and even administrators.

Breitbart’s exclusive report revealed that educator sexual misconduct in the past two decades has become “rampant” in the United States, occurring in school districts large and small and ranging from small town public schools to elite academies in large cities.

Leading researchers cite a culture of permissiveness, reluctance to report fellow teachers, and often secret educator-student contact through the internet as among the contributing factors of teacher sexual abuse of students.

One researcher called the problem “100 times worse” than the highly publicized sex scandal that hit the Catholic church in past decades.

Veteran crime writer Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.