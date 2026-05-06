Search Continues for Special Forces Veteran in Tennessee: ‘Armed and Dangerous’

The Tennessee manhunt for special forces veteran Craig Berry is nearly a week long at this point, and law enforcement warns that he is to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

He allegedly shot his wife May 1, 2026, in Dover, Tennessee.

WSMV reported that Berry is “a special forces veteran with extensive training in survival tactics.” He currently faces second degree attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting his wife.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service posted to X:

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) described Berry as a person who is “an excellent swimmer and diver and is in good physical shape.”

SCSO added, “He is armed with at least one handgun and is believed to have taken extra ammunition… We are not ruling out the possibility that he has received some outside assistance after the incident.”

KFVS pointed out that “anyone who encounters the 53-year-old is asked to call 911 or SCSO at 931-232-6863.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 for information that helps in Berry being captured.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.