Social Media Backlash: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Mocked for Targeting 3D Firearm Printing

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) is facing social media backlash after using an X post to pledge that printers sold in her state “will be required to include software that blocks it from printing a firearm.”

Hochul’s X post:

Here are just a few of the responses Hochul’s post received:

“Democrats are the fastest-growing gun safety threat in the country.”

“People will just buy the printers in another State.”

“Have you considered banning basements and garages to stop the construction of these ghost guns?”

“Does she realize guns aren’t generally printed only certain components so good luck with ‘software’ that can determine what is exactly being printed.”

“Yay! Another way to control Americans…You. Are. So. Brave.”

“Why would NY expend any resources to prevent people from exercising their Second Amendment rights? Meanwhile, you release violent criminals without bond and they repeat their crimes harming more New Yorkers. You should be ashamed.”

“Eliminate the Gang Data Base. Handcuff Police. Provide Sanctuary to Illegal Aliens. Track 3d printers.”

And the backlash extends through post after post.

Meanwhile, Hochul’s gun control lobby allies, like Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety, are standing with the Governor by urging the state legislature to pass the ban.

Via a Wednesday press release, Everytown said, “In alignment with Governor Hochul’s plan to Strengthen Public Safety, mitigating the potential detrimental harm that can stem from 3D-Printed Firearms and DIY Machine Guns is crucial in addressing gun violence in New York. Advancing these key pieces of legislation will foreground the safety of New Yorkers, especially those from vulnerable communities who are often disproportionately impacted by gun violence.”