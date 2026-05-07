Fact Check: ‘Dune’ Star Javier Bardem Falsely Claims Trump Has Been ‘Prosecuted for Abuse of Women’

CLAIM: Spanish-born actor and Dune star Javier Bardem said that President Donald Trump has been “prosecuted for abuse of women.”

VERDICT: FALSE. Bardem’s claim is patently false, given that President Trump has never been prosecuted for abuse of women.

In a recent interview, the foreign actor fearmongered to Variety, saying, “One of the things I’m very afraid of is that we’re going backwards.”

Bardem then cited the U.S. president, and went on to falsely claim, “Trump, prosecuted for abuse of women, and he’s still in the White House and nothing has happened — that gives you a blank check to do whatever you want.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bardem responded to a question about fellow actor Susan Sarandon getting fired by her agent after she said Jews are now “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim” in the United States.

The Thelma & Louise star — who has continuously expressed her support for Palestinians while choosing not to make any mention of the Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7 — made her remarks after October 7, 2023, at an anti-Israel rally in New York.

“That tells you how wrong this whole system is,” the No Country for Old Men star said. “She was one of the first ones to go there. And then she got that professional punishment.”

Notably, Variety failed to mention Sarandon’s actual quote, and instead merely reported that the actress “was fired by her agent for being vocal about Israel’s actions in Gaza.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.