WATCH: Cardinals Fan Dangles Himself over Upper Deck, Fights Fans Who Pull Him to Safety

A terrifying scene went down at Busch Stadium Wednesday night when a fan dangled his leg over the upper deck, with many believing he intended to jump.

Quick-thinking fans intervened and pulled the apparently troubled man back into the stands. However, they paid the price for it when the man began attacking those trying to help him.

A video shot by a fan showed the troubling scene as a man in a blue shirt swung one leg over the safety wall.

“Oh my God,” a fan can be heard saying in the video.

A fan in a red hat moved in behind the man sitting on the wall and pulled him off of it. The fan turned and struck the man in the face. At that point, other fans intervened as a struggle ensued.

Eventually, the fans were able to restrain or at least keep the troubled man down until stadium security arrived.

This isn’t the first time MLB has had issues with fans either jumping or attempting to jump out of the stands.

Last year, a Pirates fan named Kavan Markwood plunged 21 feet to the field after leaping over the guardrail. Markwood broke his neck and back and had to be rushed to an area hospital.

While Markwood’s fall was accidental, Wednesday night’s incident at Busch Stadium, though it was thankfully prevented, seemed intentional.

The Cardinals lost to the Brewers 6-2.