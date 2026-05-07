Nolte: Still More Disney Employees Arrested for Child Porn on a Cruise Ship

A major child porn arrest sweep on the docks of San Diego last month resulted in 28 arrests, including crew members on a Disney cruise ship.

Yep, once again we see “child porn” and “Disney employees” in the same headline.

Hell, as you’ll see below, this isn’t even the first time we’ve seen “Disney Cruise” and “child porn” in the same headline!

At this point, some of you are probably wondering why Disney doesn’t do a better job of screening its employees. Well…

I hate to break this to you, but based on everything I’ve seen when it comes to Disney, including the epidemic of arrests (listed below) and the deliberate targeting and grooming small children with queering and adult sexualization in Disney content, I am of the informed opinion (we are still allowed to have opinions, right?) that Disney’s employment screening process is in fact firing on all cylinders because, well, birds of a feather….

Birds.

Of.

A.

Feather.

So, those of you who book Disney cruises to enjoy some of that good ole’ fashioned, oh-so innocent, Disney family fun, be warned…

“Families hoping to make memories on a cruise were unknowingly surrounded by alleged child predators working aboard the ships, according to law enforcement officials,” reports the New York Post.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection boarded five cruise ships, including a Disney cruise docked in San Diego, between April 23 and 25 as part of ongoing child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) enforcement operations, a CBP spokesperson told The California Post.”

Here’s my favorite part of the story…

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior and fully cooperated with law enforcement,” a Disney spokesperson told the Post. “These individuals are no longer with the company.”

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!

Oh, yeah, Disney has all kinds of “zero tolerance” for this kind of behavior. Sexualizing kids? Well, gasp and egads, say these people…

When it comes to preying on children, this is what the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s “zero tolerance” policy looks like.

No decent parent leaves their child alone with anything branded “Disney.”