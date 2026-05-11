EXCLUSIVE—NRA CEO Doug Hamlin: ‘Trump Administration Is in Lockstep With the Pro-2A Movement’

NRA executive vice president and CEO Doug Hamlin talked exclusively with Breitbart News and assured us that “the Trump administration is in lockstep with the pro-Second Amendment movement.”

He noted, “I am deeply engaged in strategy conversations and [the NRA] is taking a very hard look at the U.S. Senate and the half of dozen or so key races that have identified… We are going to watch very closely and get involved in those races, as we did in 2024 with great success. And I’m talking about Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Montana where the NRA had a direct impact on three successful outcomes there.”

Hamlin noted, “We know how important the Supreme Court is, [Breitbart] readers do, too. It’s all about the judges and allowing President Trump to make those judicial appointments and having those appointments approved through the Senate.”

We asked Hamlin if he is hopeful, given the strong 2A positions being staked out by Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ), specifically noting Assistant Attorney General Harmeet’s Dhillon’s belief that the Supreme Court will take up a case and strike “assault weapons” bans by ruling AR-15s are “legal all over America.”

He responded by pointing out that he is optimistic and “[feels] like the pressure on [SCOTUS] to take a hardware case continues to build, and I have great confidence that they will take a case…and I believe that they will rule in our favor.”

We talked about the pro-2A stance of newly confirmed ATF Director Robert Cekada and asked for the NRA’s thoughts on where we are with the one-two combo of the Trump DOJ and Cekada leading the ATF.

Hamlin said, “First things first, the Trump administration is in lockstep with the pro-2A movement.” He focused on the DOJ’s support of law-abiding gun owners and the end of the harassment said gun owners faced during the Biden administration.

He added, “It’s coming from the top down… there’s no question in my mind that under Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and now Director Cekada [there is a mindset to] work with the law-abiding out there, who deserve every freedom that our Second Amendment provides in our Constitution.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.