Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Female Resident Shoots Him Numerous Times

An alleged intruder is hospitalized after a female homeowner opened fire on him Monday morning in Clarksville, Tennessee, around 1:40 a.m.
WSMV noted that the incident occurred at “Trenton Village apartments on Trenton Road.”
Clarksville Now reported that the homeowner confronted the alleged intruder then shot him. Thereafter the alleged intruder had to be airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.
WHOP pointed out that the alleged intruder’s condition is not known.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing and WKRN indicated that Clarksville Police informed them that “all individuals involved are cooperating with investigators.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
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