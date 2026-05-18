Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Female Resident Shoots Him Numerous Times

An alleged intruder is hospitalized after a female homeowner opened fire on him Monday morning in Clarksville, Tennessee, around 1:40 a.m.

WSMV noted that the incident occurred at “Trenton Village apartments on Trenton Road.”

Clarksville Now reported that the homeowner confronted the alleged intruder then shot him. Thereafter the alleged intruder had to be airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

WHOP pointed out that the alleged intruder’s condition is not known.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and WKRN indicated that Clarksville Police informed them that “all individuals involved are cooperating with investigators.”