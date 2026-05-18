Nationals Ban Fan for Displaying Banner Against ‘White Replacement’

The Washington Nationals announced they have banned at least one fan for life from Nationals Park for hoisting a banner calling for mass deportation and advertising a site called ‘White Replacement.Org’
The banner, which was unfurled during the team’s “Salute to Service” segment, read “Save America. Deport 100+ Million,” and also featured the website address WhiteReplacement.org.
Lang supports the claim that Democrats are importing millions of illegal migrants to replace white Americans so that voting trends will eventually create a permanent Democrat majority.
In a statement, the team said they “vehemently condemn discriminatory and hateful rhetoric, and we strive to make our home field a safe space for our fans.”
All Major League Baseball teams have rules against fans flying unapproved banners in the stands.
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