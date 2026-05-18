Nationals Ban Fan for Displaying Banner Against ‘White Replacement’

The Washington Nationals announced they have banned at least one fan for life from Nationals Park for hoisting a banner calling for mass deportation and advertising a site called ‘White Replacement.Org’

The banner, which was unfurled during the team’s “Salute to Service” segment, read “Save America. Deport 100+ Million,” and also featured the website address WhiteReplacement.org.

The sign remained visible for more than a minute before stadium security arrived to have it removed, and those hoisting it were pulled out of the stands, according to Sports Illustrated

Former Jan. 6 rioter Jake Lang claimed responsibility for the banner on social media, but the team did not confirm whether Lang was present during the game, nor did they identify the person banned. However, Lang seemed to admit that he was one of those holding the banner.

Lang supports the claim that Democrats are importing millions of illegal migrants to replace white Americans so that voting trends will eventually create a permanent Democrat majority.

In a statement, the team said they “vehemently condemn discriminatory and hateful rhetoric, and we strive to make our home field a safe space for our fans.”

All Major League Baseball teams have rules against fans flying unapproved banners in the stands.

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