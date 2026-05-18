An illegal alien is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl in Martin County, Florida, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials revealed on Monday.

Henry Roldan Perez-Roblero, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested on May 9 by Martin County law enforcement and charged with felony sexual battery of a victim under 12 years old.

According to police, Perez-Roblero allegedly repeatedly had sex with a 12-year-old girl, going back to when she was just 10 years old.

ICE officials, who have lodged a detainer against Perez-Roblero, say President Joe Biden’s administration released the illegal alien into the United States interior after he crossed the border as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) in January 2021.

“This monster from Guatemala is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl over the last two years,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said:

He is now charged with sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12. This sicko was released into our country by the Biden Administration. ICE lodged an arrest detainer and will ensure with our Florida partners this creep is never released back onto the streets to victimize another innocent child. [Emphasis added]

In January of last year, a federal immigration judge issued a final deportation order against Perez-Roblero.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.