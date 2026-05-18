Migrant Accused of Murdering His 8-Month-Old Son in North Carolina

A migrant in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, is accused of abusing and murdering his 8-month-old son.

Last week, 27-year-old Nieves Alexander Acosta-Maldonado, who has an active Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after his 8-month-old baby boy, Ethan Mato Acosta-Palos, died of life-threatening injuries.

On May 3, first responders responded to a call at an east Charlotte, North Carolina, residence where they found Acosta-Palos with severe injuries. The child was rushed to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital where he was found to have endured abusive head trauma.

Days later, on May 6, Acosta-Palos died from his injuries in the hospital.

According to police, Acosta-Maldonado was watching his son while the child’s mother was at work. Police say Acosta-Maldonado forcefully picked the child up from his crib and threw him back down on his head before dropping the child on his back.

Acosta-Maldonado also allegedly shook the baby boy for about 10 to 15 seconds until Acosta-Palos went silent.

The migrant remains in Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office custody. The county has a history of shielding criminal migrants from ICE agents.

In February, for instance, Mecklenburg County refused to honor an ICE detainer against an illegal alien charged with raping a child under 15 years old, freeing him back into the community.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.