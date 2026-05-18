Rick Scott: ‘Trump Is Going to Have to Go in and Bomb the Daylights Out of Iran’

Monday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) expressed his skepticism that Chinese President Xi Jinping would be helpful in resolving the Iran conflict, especially regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Scott told host Maria Bartiromo that he anticipated President Donald Trump would have to “bomb the daylights out of Iran” to achieve the objective.

“Well, first off, President Trump is busting his butt,” Scott said. “Does he want the Strait of Hormuz closed — no. But does he want us to get killed by a nuclear weapon — absolutely not. So, he’s doing the right thing by making sure we all don’t get killed by a nuclear weapon. On top of that, with China, the president is doing the right thing, talking to him, but Xi’s a liar. Xi’s never going to help us with anything. He’s killing our kids with fentanyl. He’s stealing all of our technology, spying on us. So, so hope springs eternal. But ultimately, what I think has to happen here, Trump is going to have to go in and bomb the daylights out of Iran to hopefully finally get a regime that wants to work with him and stop this ‘death to America,’ ‘death to everybody in the Middle East’ attitude. So it’s a tough time, and Biden left him with a horrible situation in Iran and the economy, and Trump is busting his butt to fix it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor