Woman Injured After Dog Accidentally Fires Shotgun at Convenience Store

A woman sitting in a vehicle at a traffic light was injured Saturday after a dog inside a truck accidentally fired a shotgun in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

KNOP reported that Scottsbluff Police were called just after noon because “a person had been shot by a BB gun.” While heading to the scene they were told a person had actually been hit with shot from a shotgun shell.

Police then found a truck with an attached camper, the “passenger-side door panel of…[which] had taken damage consistent with a shotgun blast.” Officers learned that “a dog in the back seat moved from one side of the vehicle to the other…[and] triggered a shotgun that had a live shell in the chamber, causing the firearm to discharge.”

FOX8 noted that the shot “exited the parking lot and struck a woman who was stopped at a nearby traffic light.”

The woman received a non-life-threatening injury to her arm and was transported to a hospital.

KOZY 101.3 pointed out that police wanted to “[remind] gun owners that Nebraska law prohibits transporting a loaded shotgun in a vehicle.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.