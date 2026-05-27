FPC, NRA, SAF File Lawsuit Against Maryland Glock Ban

On May 26, 2026, the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), National Rifle Association (NRA), and Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) filed a lawsuit against Maryland’s Glock ban.

The suit was filed on the very day Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed the ban into law.

Breitbart News reported that Moore signed SB 334, banning the sale of Glocks and Glock clones and making Maryland the second state to enact such a prohibition.

WYPR reported that Maryland’s ban will take effect January 1, 2027. It will ban not only the sale of Glocks and Glock clones, but also the transfer and manufacture of said pistols.

The lawsuit filed by FPC, NRA, and SAF claims SB 334 “is a handgun ban. The fact that the ban targets only one category of popular handguns does not make it constitutional.”

The complaint also says:

Glock and Glock-style pistols are not relevantly different from any ordinary semiautomatic handgun. That is true even though they may be illegally modified. What is more, these pistols are in common use; indeed, they are among the most popular firearms in the nation. Yet if SB 334 is enforced, ordinary Marylanders will have no way to lawfully acquire these common, constitutionally protected arms.

“[This is an attempt] to ban…firearms because a subset of criminals illegally modifies them, using conversion parts that are themselves illegal to possess, and then commit crimes….” SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut observed. “Not only is this law as foolish as banning hops and barley to prevent drunk driving, but these commonly owned arms are clearly protected by the Second Amendment, the ratification of which takes certain policy choices…off the table.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.