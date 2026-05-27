Brewers’ Abner Uribe Celebrates with ‘Suck It’ Chop, ‘Embarrasses’ HIs Manager

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe was so happy on the mound Tuesday that he delivered a “suck it” chop move after striking out the Cardinals’ Alec Burleson. But Brewers manager Pat Murphy was not amused by the chop. Not at all.

When the right-hander took the Cardinals’ first baseman out, he stepped away from the mound and pumped his arms up and down, focusing on his crotch, a move made popular in the 1990s by the D-Generation X faction in the WWF, the New York Post reported.

Uribe later explained that in the previous game, he saw Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol threatening Brewers players and signaling to hit certain Milwaukee players. He claimed he was just showing support for his teammates, who were threatened by Marmol.

But Milwaukee skipper Pat Murphy was not the least bit amused by Uribe’s celebration. After the game, he condemned his pitcher in no uncertain terms for the display.

“That’s unacceptable. Just unacceptable,” Murphy scolded. “I don’t know what got over him; he’s been an emotional guy, but that kind of thing, that’s just not how we do things. I was embarrassed by it. Why are we doing it in a 6-0 game? What are we doing? There must be something deeper that I don’t know about.”

Murphy even added that he thinks the league could very well fine Uribe for the display, too.

For his part, Uribe ultimately said he understands that his chop was “unacceptable.”

But through an interpreter, he told reporters that he still doesn’t believe the Cardinals’ Marmol should be allowed to threaten Brewers players during a game.

“I don’t think it’s very professional for them to be making gestures like that,” Uribe said. “And I don’t think it’s right for any of my guys to be going out there with any sort of fear in their heads that we may be getting thrown at or they can’t play the game the way they want to be able to play.”

The teams will face each other once more in the series on Wednesday.

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