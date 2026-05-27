Zohran Mamdani Avoids Question on Ken Griffin After Walking Back Attacks Against Billionaire

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday said he has yet to hear back from Citadel CEO Ken Griffin after the socialist-leaning Democrat tried to walk back his attacks against the billionaire.

Mamdani enflamed controversy in April when he posted a video outside Griffin’s Manhattan penthouse to tout a so-called “pied-à-terre tax” on wealthy property owners who do not spend most of their time living in New York. The hedge fund magnate responded to the video, calling it “creepy and weird” as others attacked the video as a political stunt. Mamdani’s office has since tried to mend fences.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Mamdani if he had heard back from Griffin, and he responded by trying to avoid directly answering the question.

“We’ve reached out to make it clear that I’m willing to meet with any and all business leaders across the city,” Mamdani responded.

“I think that’s important because, as the mayor of this city, I’m looking to ensure that I meet with anyone who’s a part of this city’s, not just economy, but also our future.”

“And what we’ve seen, whether it be Ken Griffin, whether it be [JPMorgan Chase CEO] Jamie Diamond, whether it be [Goldman Sachs CEO] David Solomon, so many other business leaders across the city, is people who are creating jobs in the city and even at their level of employment, whose workforce still face the pressures and the affordability crisis,” he continued.

Mamdani said that even someone making more than $100,000 per year in New York will still “blink” if $20,000 goes toward childcare in the city.

“We are looking forward to partnering with anyone and anyone to deliver on a vision that will take care of everyone across these five boroughs,” the mayor said.

When asked if Mamdani had heard back from Griffin, he said, “Not as [of] yet. But I am going to continue to have these meetings to make it clear what our vision actually is for the city.”