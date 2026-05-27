Minnesota Teen Shot Dead After Posting Photo of Cash on Instagram

A North Mankato, Minnesota, teenager was shot and killed Saturday night after posting a video of himself on steps with a bag of $100 bills sitting beside him.

KEYC noted the shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m., followed by a vehicle crash.

Police responded and found 17-year-old Tyson Michael Goodsell inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The City of North Mankato used a press release to explain: “Officers located Goodsell in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately initiated lifesaving measures. Goodsell was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The Minnesota Star Tribune noted that Goodsell and his mother spoke on the phone about an hour before he was shot Saturday, and he told her he wanted to get a tent to go camping with a friend. His mother “joked with him about why he’d want a tent so late at night.”

The Daily Mail indicated that police believe “Goodsell was not shot at random and his death is being investigated as a homicide.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.