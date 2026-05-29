New York Gov. Uses State Budget to Enact 3D Printer Gun Controls

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) used the state’s budget Wednesday as a vehicle for new gun control regulations targeting 3D printers and 3D-printed firearms.

The Center Square noted the budget, which came in over a month behind schedule, contains language that “sets criminal penalties for the manufacture of 3D-printed firearms and requires minimum safety standards for 3D printer manufacturers to ‘block the production’ of firearms and gun components.”

USA Today reported that “groups including the National Rifle Association and the Electronic Frontier Foundation” criticized Hochul’s actions.

Electronic Frontier Foundation’s Roy Mir said, “This is ultimately asking tools not to work for the creator and go through a filter, a censorship filter.”

Sam Levy, director of policy advocacy at Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety, cheered the new controls, claiming today’s 3D printers have a “much higher degree of lethality and reliability.”

The budget signed by Hochul also contains language “[requiring] gunmakers to design pistols so they can’t be modified into ‘machine guns.'”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.