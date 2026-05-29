President Trump has come to the defense of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart after the player came under attack by left-wingers for daring to introduce the president at a rally last week.

Dart appeared at a Trump rally on May 22 at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, and was immediately lambasted for it by leftists on social media. One of his teammates, Abdul Carter, even went public to express his distaste for the rally appearance, saying he was so shocked by it that he thought it was AI, not real.

Now, President Trump is defending the quarterback.

“So, when Jaxson gets harassed a little bit, he’s also loved more,” he told Lara Trump during an interview on Fox News’ “My View with Lara Trump,” which airs on Saturday. “Because we have more people than they do.”

“And a lot of the people that you think, like people in Los Angeles, wealthy people that I see them all the time there, hitting me a little bit, and they meet me, they say, ‘Sir, I voted for you.’ I said, ‘I know. I know. I can tell.’ Guys voted for me,” Trump continued.

“I can tell you people on television that knock me all the time voted for me.”

Trump met Dart for the first time at the Friday rally and, from the podium, joked that Dart looked like a “male model.”

“I wish I looked just like Jaxson,” Trump said from the podium. “I said, ‘Is he a male model or what?’ He’s a handsome guy, like a beautiful guy, conservative guy.”

Dart is a self-professed conservative from Utah, so his support of Trump was no act.

Still, the minute he was seen at the rally, leftists went on the attack. The backlash was loud enough that Dart apparently felt it necessary to stand up before his teammates and defend himself.

According to reports, Dart addressed the team during a team meeting on Wednesday.

It was not reported what he said to his teammates, but apparently it was enough to smooth any hard feelings. Even Abdul Carter later said that he “spoke to the man” and Dart are good.

During his appearance on Friday, Dart mounted the stage and said, “Big Blue nation, it’s a pleasure to be here. I gotta start this off with a ‘Go Big Blue [chant],’” He then welcomed Trump to the stage to promote tax cuts signed into law last year.

“I want to thank Jaxson Dart, this is going to be a future Hall of Famer in my book,” Trump said. “Thank you, thank you, Jaxson. Lot of talent.”

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