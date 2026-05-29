Rosie O’Donnell Promotes Sick Trump Death Wish

Rosie O’Donnell promoted a sick death wish against President Donald Trump Thursday to her 1.2 million followers on social media.

“Hang in there. He’s going to fall asleep in one of those meetings and never wake up,” read a Threads post by another user, shared by O’Donnell, alongside the hashtag “2026.”

The post featured several images depicting Trump, zoomed in and cropped in certain areas to imply the president suffers from poor health.

By sharing a post expressing a death wish toward President Trump, O’Donnell joins fellow left-wingers who have voiced similar fantasies about the deaths of political opponents.

This includes leftists who even celebrate or downplay murder, such as those who reacted ghoulishly to the September 10, 2025 assassination of Turning Point USA founder and conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

While wishing death on those they disagree with, leftists continue to engage in a striking form of cognitive dissonance by refusing to even consider that one of their own could commit a horrific political assassination — as they carry on painting themselves as the victims, instead.

Last month, O’Donnell engaged in a wild conspiracy theory by suggesting that the most recent of the third assassination attempts on President Trump’s life was a hoax.

Notably, the comedian dramatically fled the United States and moved to Ireland with her teenage daughter just before President Trump was inaugurated in January 2025.

While living in Ireland, O’Donnell seems to be spending most of her time obsessing over and complaining about the Trump administration in TikTok videos — while bizarrely insisting that she hasn’t “been watching the news.”

During her time overseas, the 64-year-old has quietly returned to the United States on at least two occasions — after vowing she wouldn’t come back to America while President Trump is in office.